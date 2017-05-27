Norinchukin Bank The Has $722,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 724,051 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,218,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) traded down 1.06% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.07. The company had a trading volume of 579,264 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day moving average of $118.45. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.72 and a 1-year high of $139.46.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post $8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

In other Universal Health Services news, insider Steve Filton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,877,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s principal business is owning and operating, through its subsidiaries, acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, and behavioral healthcare facilities. The Company’s segments include Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Services and Other.

