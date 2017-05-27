UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) Lifted to “Buy” at Vetr Inc.

UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was upgraded by research analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 15th. The firm currently has a $179.00 price target on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Vetr‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UNH. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $187.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective (up previously from $186.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) traded down 0.31% on Monday, reaching $177.50. 1,583,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.68 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72. The firm has a market cap of $171.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $132.39 and a 12-month high of $178.89.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.20. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post $9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $2,387,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,086.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total value of $2,563,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,141,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,838 shares of company stock worth $5,944,983. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,722.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 687 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum.

