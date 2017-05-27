United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) – Investment analysts at Gabelli issued their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United States Cellular Corp in a research report issued on Thursday. Gabelli analyst S. Dluzhevskiy anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. Gabelli also issued estimates for United States Cellular Corp’s FY2018 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get United States Cellular Corp alerts:

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $936 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.13 million. United States Cellular Corp had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United States Cellular Corp Expected to Earn FY2017 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (USM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/united-states-cellular-corp-expected-to-earn-fy2017-earnings-of-0-05-per-share-usm-updated.html.

USM has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Cellular Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United States Cellular Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. FBR & Co initiated coverage on shares of United States Cellular Corp in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. United States Cellular Corp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) opened at 38.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. United States Cellular Corp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, EVP Jay Ellison sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $328,165.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry J. Harczak, Jr. sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $103,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,236 shares of company stock valued at $854,550 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USM. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in United States Cellular Corp by 25.3% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 9,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in United States Cellular Corp during the third quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United States Cellular Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,925,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in United States Cellular Corp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in United States Cellular Corp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 204,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,943,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Cellular Corp

United States Cellular Corporation (U.S. Cellular) is a provider of wireless telecommunication services. The Company’s wireless operating markets are in the United States. U.S. Cellular provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a range of demographic segments. The Company focuses on retail consumers, government and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as construction, retail, professional services and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.