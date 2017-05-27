United Parcel Service (UPS) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.20

Headlines about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news stories about the transportation company an impact score of 82 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) traded down 0.07% on Friday, hitting $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,963 shares. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $101.95 and a 12 month high of $120.44. The company has a market cap of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.90% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post $5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 80.62%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

