Uni-Pixel Inc (UNXL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) was downgraded by stock analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 12th.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNXL. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price target on shares of Uni-Pixel in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Uni-Pixel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) traded up 1.463% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.416. 655,259 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s market capitalization is $24.80 million. Uni-Pixel has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.96.

Uni-Pixel (NASDAQ:UNXL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Uni-Pixel had a negative net margin of 747.42% and a negative return on equity of 197.41%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Uni-Pixel’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uni-Pixel will post ($0.41) EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Uni-Pixel stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Uni-Pixel Inc (NASDAQ:UNXL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned about 1.79% of Uni-Pixel worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Uni-Pixel

Uni-Pixel, Inc develops and markets touch sensor films for the touch screen and flexible electronics markets. The Company’s roll-to-roll electronics manufacturing process patterns fine line conductive elements on thin films. The Company markets its technologies for touch panel sensor and hard coat resin for cover glass replacement, and protective cover film applications under the XTouch and Diamond Guard brands.

