Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 17th. The firm currently has a $330.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $315.00.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ulta Beauty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a hold rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Instinet lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $310.79.

Shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) traded up 3.19% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $302.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,858,743 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average of $272.36. Ulta Beauty has a 12 month low of $225.13 and a 12 month high of $310.00. Ulta Beauty also was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 552 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 145% compared to the average daily volume of 225 call options.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 8.31%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post $8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $14,257,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,711.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Dillon sold 33,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.05, for a total value of $9,712,827.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,773,523.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,534 shares of company stock worth $42,979,662. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

