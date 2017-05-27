U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,123 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $9,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,308,000 after buying an additional 28,189 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 823,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after buying an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 117,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 210.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,360,000 after buying an additional 163,648 shares during the period. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 33,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) traded down 0.64% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,721,847 shares. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average of $51.88. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post $3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.48 to $52.31 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 25,746 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $1,303,262.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,192 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $740,538.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,970.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,387 shares of company stock worth $3,573,382. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

