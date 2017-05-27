Tyler Technologies (TYL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.10

Press coverage about Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) has trended somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment reports. The research group, a service of Accern, rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tyler Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the technology company an impact score of 64 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) traded down 0.51% on Friday, reaching $170.50. 120,905 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.97. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $175.77.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $199.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.76 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post $3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.60.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $3,785,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,427,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Marr, Jr. sold 23,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $4,017,852.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,437 shares in the company, valued at $59,603,230.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,512 shares of company stock worth $87,635,497. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of information management solutions and services for the public sector, with a focus on local governments. The Company operates through two segments: Enterprise Software (ES) segment and The Appraisal and Tax (A&T) segment. ES segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems and services for information technology and automation needs that includes back-office functions, such as financial management, courts and justice processes, public safety, planning regulatory and maintenance, and land and vital records management.

