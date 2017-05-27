Triangle Capital Co. (TCAP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:TCAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, “TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION is a specialty finance company organized to provide customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies located throughout the United States. Triangle’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. Triangle’s investment philosophy is to partner with business owners, management teams and financial sponsors to provide flexible financing solutions to fund growth, changes of control, or other corporate events. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCAP. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Triangle Capital in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) traded up 0.05% on Friday, hitting $18.31. 154,280 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.86. Triangle Capital has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $20.60.

Triangle Capital (NYSE:TCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.49 million. Triangle Capital had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Triangle Capital will post $1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Triangle Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.81%.

In other Triangle Capital news, Director W Mccomb Dunwoody sold 49,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $929,533.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,004,403.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Triangle Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triangle Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Triangle Capital by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Triangle Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 22,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Triangle Capital by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About Triangle Capital

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments.

