Trex Company Inc (TREX) Insider James E. Cline Sells 15,000 Shares

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider James E. Cline sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) traded down 0.60% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.73. The company had a trading volume of 153,334 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.04. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $39.74 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Trex Company (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Trex Company had a return on equity of 65.45% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post $2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex Company by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 202,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Trex Company by 5.5% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Trex Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex Company by 3.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Trex Company by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on TREX. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trex Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. FBR & Co upped their price objective on Trex Company from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trex Company from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Trex Company, Inc is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing products. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand name Trex and are manufactured in the United States. It offers a set of outdoor living products in the decking, railing, porch, fencing, trim, steel deck framing and outdoor lighting categories.

