Tremor Video Inc (TRMR) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tremor Video Inc (NYSE:TRMR) in a research note published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $3.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tremor Video in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Shares of Tremor Video (NYSE:TRMR) remained flat at $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,409 shares. Tremor Video has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.76. The firm’s market capitalization is $116.28 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23.

Tremor Video (NYSE:TRMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tremor Video had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Tremor Video’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tremor Video will post ($0.17) EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMR. S Squared Technology LLC raised its stake in Tremor Video by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 654,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 158,989 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Tremor Video by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49,889 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Tremor Video by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,866,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tremor Video by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,173,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 182,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Tremor Video during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,929,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor Video Company Profile

Tremor Video, Inc is an advertising technology company. The Company provides software for video advertising effectiveness. The Company operates through online video advertising services segment. Its technology optimizes performance of video advertisement campaigns across all screens, including computers, smartphones, tablets and connected televisions.

