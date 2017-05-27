Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect TravelCenters of America (TA) Share Price

News stories about TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) have been trending positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TravelCenters of America earned a news impact score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 35 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne’s rankings:

Get TravelCenters of America LLC alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. FBR & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target (down from $7.50) on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) traded up 1.28% on Friday, hitting $3.95. The stock had a trading volume of 160,388 shares. The company’s market cap is $156.09 million. TravelCenters of America has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.40.

TravelCenters of America (NYSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Positive Press Coverage Unlikely to Affect TravelCenters of America (TA) Share Price” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/travelcenters-of-america-ta-receiving-positive-media-coverage-analysis-finds-updated.html.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.