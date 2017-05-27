General Electric Company Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GE)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 36,209 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 152% compared to the typical volume of 14,378 put options.

Shares of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,624,045 shares. General Electric Company has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $238.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.15.

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. General Electric Company had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $27.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric Company will post $1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric Company news, Director William G. Beattie bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $448,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.07 per share, with a total value of $2,807,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 2,561,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,913,262.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,600. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric Company by 5.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 63,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 22.5% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric Company during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 18.6% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric Company by 30.1% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vetr lowered shares of General Electric Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank AG set a $24.00 price target on shares of General Electric Company and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of General Electric Company from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Electric Company from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric Company in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.73.

