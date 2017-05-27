Dicks Sporting Goods Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (DKS)

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 8,347 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 684% compared to the typical volume of 1,065 put options.

In other Dicks Sporting Goods news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $974,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,202.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 333,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $15,823,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 232.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 115.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) traded up 0.14% on Friday, reaching $42.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,933,424 shares. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $39.54 and a 52-week high of $62.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.65.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post $3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.11%.

DKS has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $54.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $55.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dicks Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc is an omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an assortment of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories in its specialty retail stores primarily in the eastern United States. The Company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty concept stores, and Dick’s Team Sports HQ, an all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free league management services, mobile applications for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships.

