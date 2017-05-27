Trade Desk’s (TTD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 15th. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $39.00. Citigroup Inc’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Vetr upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Sunday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.24. 896,414 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.55. Trade Desk has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 52.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Trade Desk will post $1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $867,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Randall Pickles sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $3,955,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,124,629 shares of company stock valued at $221,092,032 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Trade Desk by 181.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Trade Desk by 100.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. 53.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc is a technology company. The Company provides a self-service platform that enables clients to purchase and manage digital advertising campaigns across various advertising formats, including display, video and social, and on a range of devices, including computers, mobile devices and connected television.

