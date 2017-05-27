TowneBank (TOWN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TowneBank earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media coverage about the bank an impact score of 74 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) traded up 0.17% on Friday, hitting $29.65. The stock had a trading volume of 86,220 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.98. TowneBank has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $34.55.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post $1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 28th. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on TowneBank in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TowneBank (TOWN) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/townebank-town-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank is a community bank. The Bank offers personal banking services and business banking services. The Bank operates through three segments: Banking, Realty and Insurance. The Banking segment provides loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment provides residential real estate services, originations of a range of mortgage loans, resort property management, and residential and commercial title insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.