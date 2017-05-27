Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $243,000 Stake in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Total System Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Total System Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 5,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded down 0.10% during trading on Friday, hitting $59.58. The stock had a trading volume of 803,227 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.00. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.22 and a 12 month high of $60.21.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSS. Barclays PLC raised their price target on Total System Services from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Pacific Crest reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Total System Services in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, First Analysis lowered Total System Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

In related news, Chairman M Troy Woods sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $372,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 285,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,385,851.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

