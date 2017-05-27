Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (INCY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3,137.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,996 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Incyte were worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth approximately $427,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 36.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. now owns 79,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 21,034 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in Incyte by 64.6% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 62,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Hill LLC raised its position in Incyte by 46.9% in the third quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 5,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) traded down 2.91% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.38. 2,366,454 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.03 and its 200 day moving average is $120.78. The company’s market capitalization is $27.52 billion. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.75 and a one year high of $153.15.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.19 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 14.71%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post ($0.76) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. Instinet started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.93.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.48 per share, with a total value of $139,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,647.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul A. Friedman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $7,436,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 302,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,058,590.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $398,770 and sold 137,968 shares valued at $19,395,245. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late-stage development, and commercialized products, such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

