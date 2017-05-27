CMS Energy Co. (CMS) Stake Boosted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,398 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,174,000 after buying an additional 1,379,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,122,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,718,000 after buying an additional 378,833 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,427,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 196,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 48.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,143,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after buying an additional 372,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) remained flat at $47.41 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,112 shares. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average of $43.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post $2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.83%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on CMS Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $466,090.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,183,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glenn P. Barba sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $721,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,530,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,246 shares of company stock worth $1,279,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation is an energy company operating primarily in Michigan. The Company operates through three segments: electric utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Michigan; gas utility, which consists of regulated activities associated with the transportation, storage and distribution of natural gas in Michigan, and enterprises, which consists of various subsidiaries engaging primarily in domestic independent power production.

