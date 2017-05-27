Kohl's Co. (KSS) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,161 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Kohl's Co. were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl's Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's Co. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's Co. during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl's Co. during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.73. 1,982,949 shares of the stock were exchanged. Kohl's Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $43.59.

Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl's Co. had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl's Co. will post $3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kohl's Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.16%.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vetr upgraded Kohl's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their price objective on Kohl's Co. from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Kohl's Co. in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 price objective on Kohl's Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kohl's Co. in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.84.

In other news, Director Frank V. Sica sold 14,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $619,056.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

