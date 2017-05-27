Titan Machinery (TITN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

Media stories about Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Titan Machinery earned a news sentiment score of 0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 85 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) traded up 3.95% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.39. 323,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Titan Machinery has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s market cap is $370.86 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $264.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. The Company engages in four principal business activities: new and used equipment sales; parts sales; repair and maintenance services, and equipment rental and other activities.

