Time Inc (TIME) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Time Inc (NYSE:TIME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, “Time Inc. is a branded media company. It publishes magazines in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Time also provides content marketing services; targeted local print and digital advertising programs; branded book publishing; and marketing and support services, such as magazine subscription sales services, retail distribution and marketing services, and customer service and fulfilment services to other third-party clients, including other magazine publishers. The Company’s brands includes Time, People, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Food & Wine, and Wallpaper. Time Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Time Inc alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TIME. Stephens upgraded Time from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Time from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of Time (NYSE:TIME) traded up 2.02% on Friday, reaching $12.10. 1,925,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $1.20 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average of $17.23. Time has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $20.40.

Time (NYSE:TIME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Time had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $636 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Time will post $1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Time’s payout ratio is -84.44%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/time-inc-time-upgraded-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Fitzsimons purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $35,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,781.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Rolfe bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,088.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $74,600. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIME. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Time during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Time by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Time during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Time by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Time by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Time

Time Inc is a media and content company. The Company offers a portfolio of news and lifestyle brands across a range of interest areas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s brands included People, Time, Fortune, Sports Illustrated, InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, Entertainment Weekly, Food & Wine, Travel + Leisure and Essence, as well as approximately 50 titles in the United Kingdom.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Time (TIME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Time Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.