ThyssenKrupp AG (TKA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank AG

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Societe Generale set a €26.70 ($30.00) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($28.09) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.33 ($28.46).

ThyssenKrupp AG (FRA:TKA) traded down 0.402% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €24.015. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares. ThyssenKrupp AG has a 12-month low of €16.61 and a 12-month high of €24.65. The stock’s market cap is €13.59 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €22.74.

ThyssenKrupp AG is a Germany-based technology holding company operating through eight business segments. Steel Europe segment, which produces carbon steel flat products. Steel Americas, engaged in production, processing and marketing of high-grade carbon steels. Stainless Global segment is engaged in production of stainless steel products and materials.

