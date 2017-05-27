Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Cuts Position in The Western Union Company (WU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600,996 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.23% of The Western Union Company worth $22,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Western Union Company by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,541,000 after buying an additional 322,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Western Union Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 812,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Western Union Company by 13.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in The Western Union Company by 5.0% in the third quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 456,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 21,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in The Western Union Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,397,000 after buying an additional 37,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) traded down 1.24% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,213,461 shares. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The Western Union Company had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 69.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post $1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Western Union Company’s payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WU shares. Barclays PLC dropped their price objective on The Western Union Company to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut The Western Union Company from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

The Western Union Company Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

