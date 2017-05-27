The Coca-Cola (KO) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.14

Media stories about The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Coca-Cola earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $38.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.04% on Friday, hitting $45.39. 11,341,383 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $193.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The Coca-Cola also was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 6,392 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,982 put options.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post $1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other news, insider Irial Finan sold 354,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $15,936,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 780,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,111,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,436 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,946 shares of company stock worth $20,701,224 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

