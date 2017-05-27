The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.36.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc set a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Vetr upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.81 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Irial Finan sold 354,146 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $15,936,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 780,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,111,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 87,800 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $3,813,154.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,479,104.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,946 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,224 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2,715.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,927,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,966,000 after buying an additional 232,370,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $1,486,731,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 36.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,472,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,591,000 after buying an additional 6,500,970 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 845.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,250,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,667,000 after buying an additional 6,483,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $239,034,000. Institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.39. 11,341,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. The Coca-Cola also was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 6,392 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 114% compared to the average daily volume of 2,982 put options.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will post $1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

