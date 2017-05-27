Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) Earns Hold Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) in a research report report published on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Textainer Group Holdings Limited from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. boosted their target price on Textainer Group Holdings Limited from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company decreased their target price on Textainer Group Holdings Limited from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) traded up 0.89% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 143,790 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The stock’s market capitalization is $644.61 million. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $17.60.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.15 million. Textainer Group Holdings Limited had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 7.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 23.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 5.9% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited by 22.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

About Textainer Group Holdings Limited

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

