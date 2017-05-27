Level 3 Communications, Inc. (LVLT) Stake Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Level 3 Communications were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 11,510.0% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 3,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Level 3 Communications by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Level 3 Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

Shares of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT) traded down 0.34% on Friday, reaching $59.47. The company had a trading volume of 619,614 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.67 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77. Level 3 Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.48.

Level 3 Communications (NYSE:LVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Level 3 Communications had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Level 3 Communications, Inc. will post $1.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Level 3 Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Level 3 Communications from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $62.82 target price on shares of Level 3 Communications in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Level 3 Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

In other Level 3 Communications news, SVP Eric Mortensen sold 925 shares of Level 3 Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $53,178.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,356.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sunit S. Patel sold 26,488 shares of Level 3 Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,522,795.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 561,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,308,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,298 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Level 3 Communications, Inc is a provider of a range of integrated communications services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, EMEA and Latin America. The North America includes operations in Atlanta, Georgia; Littleton, Colorado; Miami, Florida; Montreal, Canada; New York, New York; Phoenix, Arizona; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Southfield, Michigan, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

