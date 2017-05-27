Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,115 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 46.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 36.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial Co. alerts:

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) traded down 0.77% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.91. 436,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average of $72.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $68.11 and a 1-year high of $79.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post $2.80 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.08%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,115 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/texas-permanent-school-fund-reduces-position-in-cincinnati-financial-co-cinf-updated.html.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In related news, Director David P. Osborn bought 1,925 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $134,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.