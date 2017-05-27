Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) Stake Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 75.0% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 44.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 343.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) traded up 0.21% during trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 331,893 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.59. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $62.41 and a 12 month high of $103.17.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Packaging Corp Of America will post $5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 53.05%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America Corp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $103.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America (PCA) is a producer of containerboard products and uncoated freesheet. The Company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment produces a range of corrugated packaging products. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers and pressure sensitive papers.

