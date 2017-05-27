Terreno Realty (TRNO) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.49

Media coverage about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has been trending positive recently, AlphaOne reports. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a coverage optimism score of 0.49 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave media headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 59 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) traded up 0.03% on Friday, hitting $32.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 464,908 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.05 and a beta of 0.77. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $32.93.

Get Terreno Realty Co. alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $31.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 347.83%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRNO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $29.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. National Securities cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wunderlich boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.39.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Terreno Realty (TRNO) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.49” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/terreno-realty-trno-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-49.html.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in coastal markets in the United States, such as Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami and Washington, District of Columbia (DC)/Baltimore. The Company invests in a range of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex (including light industrial and research and development) and trans-shipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.