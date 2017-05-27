Insider Buying: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX) Major Shareholder Purchases 640,000 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer purchased 640,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.68 per share, for a total transaction of $30,515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 10th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 189,365 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,167,159.65.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 220,635 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,678,734.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Rehan Jaffer purchased 200,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $9,618,000.00.

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) traded down 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.96. The company had a trading volume of 727,935 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $82.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.32.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 112.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post $3.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6,729.7% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 185,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 183,115 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPX. Tigress Financial lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. raised Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding manufacturer. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. The Company operates in two segments: North America and International. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada.

