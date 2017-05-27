Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys 123 Shares of Tesoro Co. (TSO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesoro were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Tesoro by 0.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Tesoro by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tesoro by 1.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Tesoro by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Tesoro by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesoro Co. (NYSE:TSO) traded down 0.88% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,356,500 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.69. Tesoro Co. has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $93.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83.

Tesoro (NYSE:TSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Tesoro had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesoro Co. will post $5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Tesoro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tesoro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Tesoro in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Simmons reduced their price objective on Tesoro from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

About Tesoro

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining, logistics and marketing company. he Company operates through three segments. The Refining operating segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels, such as gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, jet fuel and diesel fuel, as well as other products, including heavy fuel oils, liquefied petroleum gas and petroleum coke for sale in bulk markets to a range of customers within its markets.

