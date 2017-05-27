Telefonica SA (TEF) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 17th.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TEF. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Telefonica SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $11.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Telefonica SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.69.

Telefonica SA (NYSE:TEF) traded down 0.35% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 677,776 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. The company has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.47. Telefonica SA has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Telefonica SA by 7.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,738,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after buying an additional 124,263 shares in the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in shares of Telefonica SA during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Telefonica SA by 11.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,756,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,605,000 after buying an additional 667,294 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefonica SA by 1.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Telefonica SA during the first quarter worth about $2,483,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Telefonica SA Company Profile

Telefonica, SA is an integrated and diversified telecommunications group operating in Europe and Latin America. The Company’s services and products include Mobile business, Fixed-line telephony business and Digital services. Its segments include Telefonica Spain, Telefonica Brazil, Telefonica Germany, Telefonica United Kingdom and Telefonica Hispanoamerica (formed by the Company’s operators in Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, Venezuela and Central America, Ecuador and Uruguay).

