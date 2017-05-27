TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,224 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 145,219 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Citizens Financial Group worth $32,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,895,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,029,548,000 after buying an additional 1,648,956 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,885,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,555,000 after buying an additional 1,022,847 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 109.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,400,000 after buying an additional 1,893,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 3,522,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,507,000 after buying an additional 653,662 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. 4,866,795 shares of the stock were exchanged. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post $2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $40.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Rafferty Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc is a retail bank holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. Its Consumer Banking serves retail customers and small businesses. Consumer Banking products and services include deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, auto financing, student loans, personal unsecured lines and loans, credit cards, business loans, wealth management and investment services.

