Target Co. (TGT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, “Target, which has underperformed the industry in the past six months, has been witnessing a downtrend in estimates post fourth-quarter fiscal 2016 results. After three straight quarters of earnings beat, the company succumbed to a negative earnings surprise in the final quarter. Total sales also fell short of expectations, after surpassing the same in the preceding quarter. Moreover, it continues to decline year over year. The sale of the pharmacy and clinic businesses to CVS Health, stiff competition and sluggish traffic impacted the top line. The dismal performance compelled management to provide a bleak outlook for fiscal 2017. Nevertheless, we believe that the initiatives such as the development of omni-channel capacities, diversification and localization of assortments along with emphasis on flexible format stores, bode well. The company intends to launch new brands and will try to be more competitive in terms of price.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on Target to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Instinet reduced their target price on Target to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Vetr cut Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

Shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) traded up 0.37% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.40. 3,738,266 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.79. Target has a 12-month low of $52.72 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.30. Target had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $16.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.93%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu bought 2,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,031. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.86 per share, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,431 shares in the company, valued at $901,404.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Target by 2,193.7% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $3,458,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $6,803,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Target by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,559 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

