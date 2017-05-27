Target Co. (TGT) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-4.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.01. Target also updated its Q2 guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS.

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) traded up 0.37% during trading on Friday, reaching $54.40. 3,738,266 shares of the company traded hands. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $52.72 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post $4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Target from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a hold rating and issued a $59.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Target currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.49.

In other news, Director Donald R. Knauss acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.86 per share, with a total value of $548,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,404.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.20 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $1,073,750 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. RDL Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target by 2.6% in the first quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 24,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Target by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 14,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 27.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Target by 14.2% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,095 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation (Target) is a general merchandise retailer selling products through its stores and digital channels. Its general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items. Its digital channels include a range of general merchandise, including a range of items found in its stores, along with an assortment, such as additional sizes and colors sold only online.

