Tarena International (TEDU) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tarena International earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the business services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently commented on TEDU. Zacks Investment Research raised Tarena International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Tarena International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tarena International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,152 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.18. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.74.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Tarena International will post $0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Tarena International’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Tarena International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

