Tarena International Inc (TEDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tarena International, Inc. is a provider of professional education services in China. The Company specializes in Information Technology professional education services including classroom training. It offers education courses in nine IT subjects, such as Java, C++, software testing, PHP, embedded, Android, .NET, iOS, and Linux and network engineering; and two non-IT subjects comprising digital art, and online sales and marketing through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules. Tarena International, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Tarena International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) opened at 17.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $984.89 million, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $16.74. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $20.29.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarena International will post $0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Tarena International’s previous dividend of $0.15. Tarena International’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its position in Tarena International by 188.8% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 51,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC raised its position in Tarena International by 147.2% in the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 199,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 118,757 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new position in Tarena International during the first quarter worth $280,000. KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Tarena International during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tarena International by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 811,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,155,000 after buying an additional 452,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc (Tarena International) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services, including professional information technology (IT) training courses and non-IT training courses across the People’s Republic of China (PRC). It operates through training segment.

