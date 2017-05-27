Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $680.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.40 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synopsys updated its Q3 guidance to $0.91-0.94 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.24-3.29 EPS.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 1.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 1,368,999 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.65. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $75.34.

Get Synopsys Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Announces Earnings Results” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/synopsys-inc-snps-posts-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-02-eps-updated.html.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,179 shares in the company, valued at $14,488,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Schwarz sold 21,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,530,515.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,608,505 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. TLP Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.0% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.