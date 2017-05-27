Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.91-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $637.50 million.Synopsys also updated its FY17 guidance to $3.24-3.29 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Pacific Crest restated an overweight rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America Corp reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an average rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.78.

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 1.14% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.37. 1,368,999 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.65. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $680.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.40 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 11.01%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post $3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,488,541.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,246 shares of company stock valued at $21,608,505. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

