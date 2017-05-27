Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 16th.

According to Zacks, “Synopsys is a vendor of electronic design automation (EDA) software to the semiconductor and electronics industries. We believe the company’s recent product launches, acquisitions and deal wins will boost results, going ahead. Moreover, unique intellectual properties and global support provided by the company will likely drive its forthcoming results. Additionally, the acquisition of Cigital and Codiscope will enable Synopsys to offer a comprehensive software security signoff solution to its customers. Notably, shares of Synopsys has outperformed the broader market over the past one year. However, competition from peers, a challenging technology spending environment and uncertainty regarding the exact time of realizing acquisition synergies keep us cautious.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNPS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.78.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) traded up 1.14% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.37. 1,368,999 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.87. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $75.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. Synopsys had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $680.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Geus Aart De sold 264,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $18,746,640.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 220,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,631,644.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $266,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,488,541.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,246 shares of company stock worth $21,608,505 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $3,426,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $2,487,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 20.2% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 998,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,023,000 after buying an additional 168,038 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 101.5% in the first quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides software, intellectual property (IP) and services. The Company supplies the electronic design automation (EDA) software that engineers use to design and test integrated circuits, also known as chips. It also offers IP products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs rather than designing those circuits themselves.

