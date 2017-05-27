SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Insider Bruce Wallace Sells 8,790 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Bruce Wallace sold 8,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.58, for a total transaction of $1,604,878.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,399.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) traded down 1.40% during trading on Friday, hitting $176.50. 548,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.58. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $82.90 and a 52-week high of $198.83. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.47.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $427.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.13 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post $8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SIVB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $191.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,229,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

