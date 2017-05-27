SunTrust Banks (STI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SunTrust Banks earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 81 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get SunTrust Banks Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SunTrust Banks in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered SunTrust Banks to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered SunTrust Banks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

Shares of SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) traded up 0.07% during trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,095,092 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76. SunTrust Banks has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.33.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 8.08%. SunTrust Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SunTrust Banks will post $3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. SunTrust Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.97%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Freeman sold 22,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,338,102.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,273 shares in the company, valued at $8,785,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/27/suntrust-banks-sti-getting-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management.

Receive News & Ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunTrust Banks Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.