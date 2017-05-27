SunTrust Banks Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2017 EPS estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued on Thursday. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2017 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group LLC cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.49 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) opened at 54.39 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $77.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 22.94%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

In other news, SVP Joseph C. Caldarella sold 8,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $463,819.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,443.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.77 per share, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,501 shares of company stock worth $10,690,203. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMY. American National Bank boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 36.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Welch Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

