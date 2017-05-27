Summit Materials (SUM) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

News stories about Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Summit Materials earned a news impact score of 0.00 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned press coverage about the construction company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) traded down 0.40% on Friday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 954,260 shares. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 411.67 and a beta of 2.28.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.02. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $259 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Summit Materials will post $1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded Summit Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ted A. Gardner sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $479,433.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,219 shares of company stock worth $7,916,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. The Company operates through three segments: West, East and Cement. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had operations in 21 states in the United States and in British Columbia, Canada. The Company’s materials include aggregates, which it supplies across the United States, and in British Columbia, Canada, and cement, which it supplies along the Mississippi River from Minneapolis to New Orleans.

