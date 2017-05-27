Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Monday, May 15th. They presently have a $18.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $19.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Monday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.93.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) traded up 0.50% on Monday, reaching $18.04. 846,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.08 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 38.34%. Summit Hotel Properties’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Summit Hotel Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INN. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the third quarter worth about $5,235,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 250,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 36,724 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the Upscale segment of the United States lodging industry. The Company’s portfolio consists of 75 hotels with over 10,444 guestrooms located in 22 states.

