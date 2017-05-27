Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Position Maintained by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC continued to hold its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,556,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,749,000 after buying an additional 2,005,374 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.9% in the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 18,815,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,368,526,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,814,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,325,000 after buying an additional 128,191 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,444,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,026,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,565,000 after buying an additional 298,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) traded up 0.22% on Friday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 743,977 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.07. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $76.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 16.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post $5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.6439 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

RY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.63.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

