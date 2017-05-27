Pitcairn Co. Has $157,000 Position in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SCMP)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its stake in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Sucampo Pharmaceuticals were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Numeric Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 1,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 522,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 488,400 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,848,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,346,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 239,200 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 782,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 190,292 shares in the last quarter. 41.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCMP) traded down 2.38% during trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 326,691 shares of the stock traded hands. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $17.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $476.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.74.

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Sucampo Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCMP shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Sucampo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, WallachBeth Capital lowered their target price on Sucampo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

About Sucampo Pharmaceuticals

Sucampo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its primary focus areas are gastroenterology, ophthalmology and oncology-related disorders. Its product candidates include VTS-270, Lubiprostone (AMITIZA), Unoprostone is opropyl (RESCULA) and CPP-1X/sulindac combination product.

