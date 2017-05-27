Stifel Nicolaus Trims Store Capital Corp (STOR) Target Price to $25.50

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $27.50 to $25.50 in a research report released on Monday, May 15th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Store Capital Corp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wunderlich cut their target price on shares of Store Capital Corp from $27.50 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Store Capital Corp in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Store Capital Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Store Capital Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.70.

Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) traded down 0.92% on Monday, hitting $20.56. 1,039,036 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.23. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $31.44.

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $108 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.51 million. Store Capital Corp had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 33.05%. Store Capital Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Store Capital Corp will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, for a total transaction of $124,986.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,359.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark N. Sklar acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.34 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,308.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,495 shares of company stock valued at $999,531. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 12,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Store Capital Corp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

About Store Capital Corp

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, investment and management of single tenant operational real estate (STORE) properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio that consisted of investments in 1,660 property locations operated by 360 customers across 48 states.

